Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Monday
Lindgren will tend the twine against the Flyers on Monday.
Lindgren will be making his first appearances between the pipes for the Habs since Nov. 21. The youngster lost each of his previous four NHL outings, but some time in the minors may have helped him get back on track. Moving forward, the Minnesota native will likely split netminding duties with Antti Niemi during Carey Price's (concussion) absence.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Brought up Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Agrees to three-year contract renewal•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Sent down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Limits Stars to two tallies in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Pulled in third period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...