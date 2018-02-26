Lindgren will tend the twine against the Flyers on Monday.

Lindgren will be making his first appearances between the pipes for the Habs since Nov. 21. The youngster lost each of his previous four NHL outings, but some time in the minors may have helped him get back on track. Moving forward, the Minnesota native will likely split netminding duties with Antti Niemi during Carey Price's (concussion) absence.