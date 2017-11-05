Lindgren will man the crease Sunday in his season debut against the Blackhawks.

Lindgren is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage in his young NHL career heading in to Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old netminder could see a couple starts in the near future if Carey Price (lower body) misses extended time. Chicago is one of the league's most dangerous offenses, so Lindgren could be in for a rude welcoming in his season debut.