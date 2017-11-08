Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Thursday
Lindgren will tend the twine against the Wild on Thursday.
Lindgren will make his third consecutive start between the pipes after recording victories in his previous two outings. The netminder has faced 69 shots in those contests, but has performed well, as he has recorded a .971 save percentage. Riding the hot hand with Carey Price (lower body) sidelined, the youngster Lindgren could replace Al Montoya as the No. 2 in Montreal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Comes up with second straight win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tuesday's netminder versus Vegas•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Pitches first career shutout against Blackhawks•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Called up by Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...