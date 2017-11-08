Lindgren will tend the twine against the Wild on Thursday.

Lindgren will make his third consecutive start between the pipes after recording victories in his previous two outings. The netminder has faced 69 shots in those contests, but has performed well, as he has recorded a .971 save percentage. Riding the hot hand with Carey Price (lower body) sidelined, the youngster Lindgren could replace Al Montoya as the No. 2 in Montreal.