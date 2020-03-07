Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Getting another look
Lindgren will start Saturday's game in Florida, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
With the reality of a non-playoff season setting in, Lindgren should spell Carey Price more frequently down the stretch. He last took the ice a week ago, coming away with 27 saves in a 4-3 win over Carolina on Feb. 29.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Rare start ends in win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for spot start•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Outlasts Devils in shootout•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Takes loss versus Blackhawks•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.