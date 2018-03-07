Lindgren was beaten six times on 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Lindgren was hung out to dry in the opening frame, during which New Jersey held a decisive 17-5 edge in shots and raced out to a 4-0 lead on the scoreboard. While Montreal largely carried play thereafter, two more pucks got by Lindgren in the second. With Max Paxioretty (knee) the latest impact player to hit the shelf for the struggling Canadiens, it's tough to find a less imposing group of skaters in the entire NHL. As a result, both Lindgren and Antti Niemi are projected to be underwhelming options in net for the rest of the year.