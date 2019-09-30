Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Headed for AHL Laval
Lindgren was demoted to the minors Monday.
Lindgren likely was hoping to earn the No. 2 job this offseason, but instead finds himself once again suiting up in the minors. The signing of Keith Kinkaid over the summer likely sealed the 25-year-old Lindgren's fate. In 33 minor-league appearances last year, the netminder went 11-20-1 with a disappointing .884 save percentage.
