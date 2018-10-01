Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Heading back to AHL
Lindgren has been assigned to AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lindgren battled Antti Niemi for the job backing up Carey Price, but Niemi was the best goalie during the preseason, so Lindgren heads back to the Rocket. He had an 8-19-2 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and .886 save percentage for Laval in 2017-18.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Light workload in preseason win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Likely headed for AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will represent Team USA at Worlds•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Relegated to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Acrobatic excellence but still loses•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...