Lindgren has been assigned to AHL Laval, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lindgren battled Antti Niemi for the job backing up Carey Price, but Niemi was the best goalie during the preseason, so Lindgren heads back to the Rocket. He had an 8-19-2 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and .886 save percentage for Laval in 2017-18.