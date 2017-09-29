Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Healthy enough to start Friday
Lindgren (lower body) will start in goal against the visiting Panthers on Friday.
His injury was never believed to be serious, but this confirms as much. Expect Lindgren to start the new season in the minors with AHL Laval no matter how he performs in this next exhibition contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Injury isn't serious•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Inks one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returned to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Picks up victory in regular-season finale•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting Saturday in Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...