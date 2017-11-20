Lindgren will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with the Stars.

Despite a three-game losing streak in which he has given up 12 goals on 84 shots (.857 save percentage), Lindgren will remain the Montreal starter with Carey Price (lower body) still sidelined. With back-to-back outings Tuesday and Wednesday, the matchup with the Stars could be the 23-year-old's last for a while if Price -- who is traveling with the team -- is cleared to return ahead of Saturday's home game versus Buffalo.