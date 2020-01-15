Lindgren will get the starting nod at home versus Chicago on Wednesday.

Lindgren will make his third appearance of the season, having posted a 0-2-0 record and 3.08 GAA in his prior two contets. The 25-year-old could see a few extra starts heading down the stretch, especially if Montreal finds itself on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. With a back-to-back on the schedule, starter Carey Price is set to be between the pipes versus the Flyers on Thursday.