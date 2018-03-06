Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In net Tuesday
Lindgren will start Tuesday night against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Lindgren last started Friday when he backstopped the Canadiens in a road win over the Islanders. He's been on an every other day schedule, sharing duties with Antti Niemi, but look for the 23-year-old to get more starts as the season winds down. Lindgren, not Niemi, will be Carer Price's backup next season, so the Habs should want to give him as much of the NHL experience as possible.
