Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Injury isn't serious
Lindgren (lower body) has been deemed day-to-day.
The Minnesota native suffered the injury while stretching prior to Monday's preseason loss at the hands of Toronto and he will miss Wednesday's contest against Toronto, as well. Lindgren's next opportunity to play would be Friday against Florida, so expect the team to issue a further update ahead of that date.
