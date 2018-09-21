Lindgren stopped 12 of 14 shots in Thursday's 5-2 preseason win over Washington.

Lindgren wasn't very busy in the first period, as the Canadiens raced out to a 3-0 lead while holding a 15-3 edge in shots. Things didn't get much tougher for him after that, either, though the Capitals did muster a pair of power-play goals among their limited scoring opportunities.