Lindgren is expected to serve as Montreal's third goalie on the taxi squad, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

One of the new wrinkles for the 2020-21 season is that teams are required to maintain a group of extra players who will be available on game nights if a player tests positive for COVID. Per the guidelines, taxi squads will carry a minimum of four players and a maximum of six and must include a goalie unless the team is carrying three goalies on its active roster. If on the taxi squad, Lindgren will be allowed to practice and travel with the active roster, but he will not be allowed to participate for AHL Laval or any other affiliates. He could also be employed as the backup on game nights, which could be one way to keep Carey Price rested.