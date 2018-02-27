Lindgren stopped all 33 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, but got beaten twice in six attempts during the shootout in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Flyers.

The 24-year-old did an outstanding job stifling one of the hottest offenses in the NHL, but the Habs' own goal-scoring ineptitude eventually cost Lindgren the win. With Carey Price (concussion) out indefinitely and Antti Niemi not part of the club's future, Lindgren could be in line for a heavy workload down the stretch if the coaching staff decided they want to take a long look at him.