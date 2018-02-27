Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Loses shootout heartbreaker Monday
Lindgren stopped all 33 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, but got beaten twice in six attempts during the shootout in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Flyers.
The 24-year-old did an outstanding job stifling one of the hottest offenses in the NHL, but the Habs' own goal-scoring ineptitude eventually cost Lindgren the win. With Carey Price (concussion) out indefinitely and Antti Niemi not part of the club's future, Lindgren could be in line for a heavy workload down the stretch if the coaching staff decided they want to take a long look at him.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Brought up Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Agrees to three-year contract renewal•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Sent down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Limits Stars to two tallies in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...