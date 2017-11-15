Lindgren has been called upon to start Thursday's contest against Arizona.

In the five games Lindgren has started since Carey Price was shelved with a lower-body injury, the Minnesota native has been lights out, going 3-1-1 with a 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage. Not only has Lindgren been playing well individually, but head coach Claude Julien's defensive system is set up to allow the opposing team plenty of perimeter shots in order to emphasize limiting high-quality chances. This formula makes for high save percentages and low goals-against averages when a goaltender is simultaneously playing up to par.