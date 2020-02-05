Lindgren allowed four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win against New Jersey.

Hardly a banner night for the young netminder, but Lindgren will take the win after losing his first three starts of the season. With Carey Price battling the flu, Lindgren is going to be relied upon more than usual, though, rookie Cayden Primeau could push Lindgren for starts while Price remains out. It's rather difficult to trust any Montreal netminder right now.