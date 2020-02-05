Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Outlasts Devils in shootout
Lindgren allowed four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win against New Jersey.
Hardly a banner night for the young netminder, but Lindgren will take the win after losing his first three starts of the season. With Carey Price battling the flu, Lindgren is going to be relied upon more than usual, though, rookie Cayden Primeau could push Lindgren for starts while Price remains out. It's rather difficult to trust any Montreal netminder right now.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Takes loss versus Blackhawks•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Canadiens collapse late•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for Tuesday's start•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tough-luck season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.