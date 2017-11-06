Lindgren stopped all 38 shots he faced for his first career shutout Sunday against the Blackhawks.

Lindgren stood on his head and frustrated a dangerous Chicago team with weapons such as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The 23-year-old owns a terrific .960 save percentage in four NHL appearances and remains undefeated. He could make for a sneaky pick-up while Carey Price (lower body) remains sidelined and is one to watch in the coming years.