Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Plays acrobat in Habs' last game
Lindgren made 44 saves in a 6-5 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.
Sure, there were a lot of goals scored, but Lindgren was outstanding. He's quiet an acrobat. The Habs will need to make a contract decision on Lindgren soon and this performance will go a long way toward making him a part of Montreal's future.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Covering cage in finale•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Recalled from Laval•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting for AHL Laval•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with injury•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returns to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Called up Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...