Lindgren played the entire game Friday in Montreal's 3-1 preseason win over Florida.

Lindgren stopped 22 of 23 shots in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury earlier in the week. The 23-year-old is expected to the No. 1 goalie at Montreal's affiliate in the American Hockey League, the newly formed Laval Rocket.

