Lindgren was promoted to Montreal's taxi squad Wednesday.
Lindgren will be traveling via private charter to meet the Canadiens in Edmonton for Wednesday night's matchup with the Oilers, so he won't have to quarantine upon his arrival. The 27-year-old netminder will likely remain with Montreal's taxi squad until Carey Price (concussion) is ready to return.
