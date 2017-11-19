Lindgren was pulled with 11 minutes remaining in the third period Saturday after surrendering five goals on 27 Toronto shots.

The Habs have been riding Lindgren hard without giving him a break and it looks like it caught up to them Saturday. The entire team looked flat, so Lindgren didn't have much of a chance. He'll bounce back after he gets some rest, assuming Carey Price isn't ready before then.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories