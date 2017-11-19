Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Pulled in third period
Lindgren was pulled with 11 minutes remaining in the third period Saturday after surrendering five goals on 27 Toronto shots.
The Habs have been riding Lindgren hard without giving him a break and it looks like it caught up to them Saturday. The entire team looked flat, so Lindgren didn't have much of a chance. He'll bounce back after he gets some rest, assuming Carey Price isn't ready before then.
