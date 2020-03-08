Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Rare start ends in loss
Lindgren made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Florida on Saturday.
He allowed three goals. Lindgren doesn't make enough starts to be carried in most leagues. And when he does, he plays behind a team that won't make the postseason. Avoid Lindgren, unless you are truly desperate.
