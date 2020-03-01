Play

Lindgren made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday.

It was his first start since Feb. 4. The Habs roared out to a 3-0 lead only to let the Canes back in the game. Lindgren isn't worthy of ownership -- starter Carey Price had started the previous 11 games and 17 of the Habs' last 18.

More News
Our Latest Stories