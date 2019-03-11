Lindgren was promoted to the NHL on Monday.

Lindgren has posted an 11-14-6 record in 33 AHL appearances in 2018-19, to go along with a 2.94 GAA and .884 save percentage. With Antti Niemi struggling behind Carey Price in Montreal's crease, the Canadiens had to make a move to address what's been an ongoing concern for most of the year. The decision to recall Lindgren could mean Montreal plans to cut ties with Niemi, though nothing has been confirmed on that front. The Habs host the Red Wings on Tuesday, in a game many expect Price to start.