Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Relegated to minors
Lindgren was sent back to AHL Laval on Monday.
With Carey Price (concussion) ready to go, Lindgren was required to be reassigned to the minors due to his emergency recall status. It was likely a disappointing end to the Minnesota native's NHL season, as he went 0-4-0 in his final four outings, along with a 5.02 GAA. Where Lindgren starts the 2018-19 campaign will depend on whether Antti Niemi -- who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent -- resigns with the team or ends up elsewhere.
