Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returns to AHL
Lindgren was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday, TSN reports.
Lindgren was called up Saturday as an emergency option for a game against the Penguins, but Antti Niemi started in place of Carey Price (illness) and went the distance against his former team. Lindgren heading back down to the minors suggests that Price is feeling well enough to play again.
