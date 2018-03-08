Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Road starter against Panthers
Lindgren will be tending the away goal Thursday against the Panthers.
With Antti Niemi banged up, and Carey Price still injured, Lindgren gets the nod. Though he has a 2.57 GAA and a .920 save percentage, the 24-year-old is trying to bounce back after allowing six goals on 33 shots in his last start. The Panthers have scored 3.03 goals per game at home, so Lindgren could be in for a true test.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Stops 32 in 6-3 win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Loses shootout heartbreaker Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...