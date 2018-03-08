Lindgren will be tending the away goal Thursday against the Panthers.

With Antti Niemi banged up, and Carey Price still injured, Lindgren gets the nod. Though he has a 2.57 GAA and a .920 save percentage, the 24-year-old is trying to bounce back after allowing six goals on 33 shots in his last start. The Panthers have scored 3.03 goals per game at home, so Lindgren could be in for a true test.