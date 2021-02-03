Lindgren was assigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday, per TSN.
Lindgren and Cayden Primeau swapped places with the move. Lindgren could see some playing time in the minors, but the 27-year-old is better suited to serving as emergency depth on the taxi squad, while Primeau needs the development time in Laval. Expect the two to switch roles again in the future.
