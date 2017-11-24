Lindgren was sent back down to AHL Laval on Friday, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Carey Price is starting Saturday, which means playing time for Lindgren was going to be scarce if he stayed with the big club. Sending him down to the AHL will let him continue to play regularly. Lindgren played admirably in his emergency role, posting a 2.43 GAA and a .924 save percentage in eight games.