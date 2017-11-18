Lindgren will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Maple Leafs, the Montreal Gazette reports.

There likely was a high percentage of fantasy owners going back to the well with Lindgren after he'd posted a sparkling 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage through his first five appearances, but on Thursday he coughed up five goals on 32 shots to give the Coyotes their first regulation win of the season. While there's no denying how impressive the Minnesota native has been between the pipes as a replacement for Carey Price (lower body), he's not an advisable play against a Toronto team that has rattled off five consecutive wins.