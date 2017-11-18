Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for seventh consecutive start
Lindgren will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Maple Leafs, the Montreal Gazette reports.
There likely was a high percentage of fantasy owners going back to the well with Lindgren after he'd posted a sparkling 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage through his first five appearances, but on Thursday he coughed up five goals on 32 shots to give the Coyotes their first regulation win of the season. While there's no denying how impressive the Minnesota native has been between the pipes as a replacement for Carey Price (lower body), he's not an advisable play against a Toronto team that has rattled off five consecutive wins.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Surrenders five in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Stops 23 in overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Makes 34 saves in yet another win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...