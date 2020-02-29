Lindgren will tend the home twine against Carolina on Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Carey Price will get a night off after 11 straight starts, so Lindgren will make his first appearance since Feb. 4. The 26-year-old netminder has struggled at the top level this year, posting an .880 save percentage, 3.49 GAA and a 1-3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes enter this contest with wins in four of their last five road contests while averaging 4.4 goals per road contest.