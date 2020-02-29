Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for spot start
Lindgren will tend the home twine against Carolina on Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Carey Price will get a night off after 11 straight starts, so Lindgren will make his first appearance since Feb. 4. The 26-year-old netminder has struggled at the top level this year, posting an .880 save percentage, 3.49 GAA and a 1-3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes enter this contest with wins in four of their last five road contests while averaging 4.4 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Outlasts Devils in shootout•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Takes loss versus Blackhawks•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In goal Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Canadiens collapse late•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for Tuesday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.