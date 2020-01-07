Play

Lindgren will guard the road net in Tuesday's matchup versus the Red Wings.

Lindgren has only made one NHL start this season, and he was excellent, steering away 33 of 35 shots. The 26-year-old gets the nod again on the second half of back-to-back contests, and he draws a favorable matchup. The Red Wings rank last in the league with just 2.14 goals per game.

