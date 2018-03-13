Lindgren made 20 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

March has not been kind to Lindgren, as the 24-year-old has now coughed up 19 goals in his last four games with an .848 save percentage. The Habs are giving the youngster a chance to establish himself as an NHL-caliber goalie while Carey Price (concussion) is sidelined, but with just one win in his last nine appearances, Lindgren isn't exactly seizing his opportunity.

