Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Shelled by Blue Jackets on Monday
Lindgren made 20 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
March has not been kind to Lindgren, as the 24-year-old has now coughed up 19 goals in his last four games with an .848 save percentage. The Habs are giving the youngster a chance to establish himself as an NHL-caliber goalie while Carey Price (concussion) is sidelined, but with just one win in his last nine appearances, Lindgren isn't exactly seizing his opportunity.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Torn apart by Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Road starter against Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: In net Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Stops 32 in 6-3 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...