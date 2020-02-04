Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Tuesday
Lindgren is expected to start in Tuesday's road game versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Lindgren hasn't played since Jan. 15, but with Carey Price battling a sickness, the 26-year-old will get the nod. Over three starts this year, Lindgren has lost each contest in regulation while recording an .892 save percentage. This is a good chance for Lindgren to get his first win since last year's season finale, as the Devils have lost five of the last six contests.
