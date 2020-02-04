Lindgren is expected to start in Tuesday's road game versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lindgren hasn't played since Jan. 15, but with Carey Price battling a sickness, the 26-year-old will get the nod. Over three starts this year, Lindgren has lost each contest in regulation while recording an .892 save percentage. This is a good chance for Lindgren to get his first win since last year's season finale, as the Devils have lost five of the last six contests.