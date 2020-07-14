Lindgren (undisclosed) is on the ice for day two of the Canadiens' training camp, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Lindgren exited Montreal's final practice prior to the stoppage with an apparent injury after taking a shot up high, but he's had plenty of time to make a full recovery from whatever was ailing him over the past four months. The 26-year-old American is expected to serve as Carey Price's backup once postseason play gets underway.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Exits practice early•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Rare start ends in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Getting another look•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Rare start ends in win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Set for spot start•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Outlasts Devils in shootout•