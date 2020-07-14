Lindgren (undisclosed) is on the ice for day two of the Canadiens' training camp, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Lindgren exited Montreal's final practice prior to the stoppage with an apparent injury after taking a shot up high, but he's had plenty of time to make a full recovery from whatever was ailing him over the past four months. The 26-year-old American is expected to serve as Carey Price's backup once postseason play gets underway.