Lindgren (lower body) will be between the pipes for AHL Laval's clash with AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Anthony Marcotte of 919 Sports reports.

Lindgren has been dealing with a lower-body issue that kept him out of action for six weeks, but appears to be healthy and ready to go for the Rocket. While the Habs haven't needed him of late, the youngster being back to 100 percent gives the team options if Carey Price or Antti Niemi got hurt.