Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting for AHL Laval
Lindgren (lower body) will be between the pipes for AHL Laval's clash with AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Anthony Marcotte of 919 Sports reports.
Lindgren has been dealing with a lower-body issue that kept him out of action for six weeks, but appears to be healthy and ready to go for the Rocket. While the Habs haven't needed him of late, the youngster being back to 100 percent gives the team options if Carey Price or Antti Niemi got hurt.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with injury•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returns to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Called up Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Heading back to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Light workload in preseason win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...