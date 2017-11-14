Lindgren will make a fifth consecutive start Tuesday against Columbus, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

It might be a stretch to claim that Lindgren has saved the Canadiens' season, but the rookie is 3-1 with a 1.24 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage through four games. That would be tops in the NHL if he had played one more game. A goaltender must have played at least one-third of his team's games to qualify.