Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Stops 23 in overtime loss
Lindgren made 23 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Lindgren was beaten by Josh Anderson just 2:29 into the contest, then held the fort until Zach Werenski ended it 1:09 into overtime. With Carey Price (lower body) sidelined for at least a few more days, Lindgren will continue to fill in. The 23-year-old Minnesota native has looked far superior to his superstar counterpart, posting a 1.39 GAA and .957 save percentage in five appearances while matching Price's 11-start win total of three.
