Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Stops 32 in 6-3 win
Lindgren saved 32 of 35 shots during Friday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
The rookie has played well when called upon this season with a 4-4-2 record, .931 save percentage and 2.22 GAA through 10 starts. At worst, he projects to split time with veteran Antti Niemi while Carey Price is out with a concussion, so the 24-year-old American is definitely on the fantasy radar in most settings. After all, despite all their struggles this season, the Canadiens have allowed the seventh fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five (9.82) in the league this season.
