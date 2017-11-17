Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Surrenders five in loss
Lindgren allowed five goals on 27 shots during Thursday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.
Entering Thursday, the 23-year-old Minnesota native had been rock solid with two goals or fewer allowed in all five starts for a 3-1-1 record, .957 save percentage and 1.39 GAA. With Arizona having won just two games all season previously, this was clearly a letdown showing all around. Still, with Montreal surrendering just 9.54 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (fourth fewest in the league) at five-on-five, this was likely a blip on the radar more than anything. Additionally, with Carey Price (lower body) and Al Montoya (concussion) out of action, Lindgren is a must-own asset in all settings -- even if his fantasy value may be fleeting.
