Lindgren saved 32 of 34 shots during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

This was another strong showing from Lindgren, and he now sports an impressive .961 save percentage and 1.35 GAA through three starts. It's obviously a small sample size, and Carey Price (lower body) is the unquestioned No. 1 starter for Montreal, but Lindgren is still a speculative fantasy add. After all, the Canadiens are allowing the fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (9.1) at five-on-five in the league, and Price's return timeline is currently unknown.