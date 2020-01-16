Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Takes loss versus Blackhawks
Lindgren allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Lindgren simply couldn't match the performance of Corey Crawford in the other crease. The Minnesota native has now allowed 10 goals on 93 shots in three starts, all losses. Lindgren will return to the backup role Thursday as Carey Price is set to start in Philadelphia.
