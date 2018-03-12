Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Monday
Lindgren will defend the cage versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Lindgren -- who has been splitting the netminding duties with Antti Niemi -- will look to shake off a pair of disappointing performances in which he gave up a combined 11 goals. Considering the Habs are 15 points out of the Wild Card hunt, the club has essentially thrown in the towel on the 2017-18 season and will likely continue to divide the starts between Niemi and Lindgren -- especially with Craey Price (concussion) sidelined.
