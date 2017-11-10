Lindgren will guard the cage against Buffalo on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Despite a third solid outing -- 32 of a possible 34 saves -- Lindgren registered his first defeat of his NHL career. While it already was starting to look like the 23-year-old was going to challenge Al Montoya (upper body) for the No. 2 job, an injury to the veteran could further open the door for an expanded role for Lindgren moving forward. Regardless of how the backup situation shakes out, Carey Price (lower body) will resume the starting duties once cleared to play.