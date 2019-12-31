Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Tuesday
Lindgren will guard the cage versus the Hurricanes on the road Tuesday.
Lindgren will be making his first start of the 2019-20 campaign. The youngster appeared in just one NHL game for the Habs last year in which he posted gave up five goals on 49 shots in a winning effort. While the Minnesota native is getting a start outside of a back-to-back, he is unlikely to steal too many starts away from Carey Price.
