Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Torn apart by Panthers
Lindgren let in five goals on 32 shots Thursday, resulting in a 5-0 road loss to the Panthers.
Lindgren allowed three goals at even strength, one on a Florida power play, and yet another with the opposition shorthanded. With Antti Niemi (lower body) only dressing as a backup Thursday and all-world backstop Carey Price (concussion) out of commission, Habs coach Claude Julien entrusted Lindgren to step up, but it simply didn't happen. He's now 4-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .914 save percentage -- numbers that certainly won't excite most fantasy answers.
