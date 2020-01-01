Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tough-luck season debut
Lindgren made 33 saves Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Carolina.
The 26-year-old was making his first NHL appearance of the season after being recalled from AHL Laval on Dec. 14. Lindgren posted an .893 save percentage in the minors this season and doesn't figure to see many starting assignments behind workhorse Carey Price.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Bumps up a rank•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Backstops Laval in win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Headed for AHL Laval•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Toronto•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Plays acrobat in Habs' last game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.