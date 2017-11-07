Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tuesday's netminder versus Vegas
Lindgren will defend the net Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Lindgren will make his second straight start for the Canadiens on Tuesday after setting aside all 38 of the shots he faced in his 2017-18 debut Sunday against Chicago. He faces a surprisingly explosive Vegas attack this time around, attempting to stymie a club averaging 3.57 goals per game through 14 contests.
