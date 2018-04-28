Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will represent Team USA at Worlds
Lindgren is listed among the netminders on the initial roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championships, USA Hockey reports.
Lindgren spent most of his 2017-18 season playing in the AHL, posting an unsavory .886 save percentage and a 3.39 GAA with Laval. While he's on the roster for Team USA, the presence of both Keith Kinkaid and Scott Darling suggests he won't see much action between the pipes. Lindgren inked a three-year contract extension with the Canadiens in February, potentially positioning him for the backup role if Antti Niemi heads elsewhere in free agency this offseason.
